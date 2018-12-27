Rajya Sabha mourns death of former members Nishad, Rajangam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha Thursday mourned the passing away of its former members Jai Narain Prasad Nishad and N Rajangam.

Nishad, a former union minister, died on December 24 at the age of 88, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said reading out obituary references when the House met for the day.

Nishad, who represented the state of Bihar in the Upper House from July 2004 to March 2008, was a minister in the Union government between 1996 and 1998. He was also elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 and then again to the 12th, 13th, and 15th Lok Sabha.

"In passing away of Shri Jai Narain Prasad Nishad, the country has lost a veteran freedom fighter, a distinguished parliamentarian, an able administrator and a dedicated social worker," Naidu said.

A teacher by profession, Rajangam, who represented the state of Tamil Nadu in the Upper House from April 1984 to April 1990, died on January 22 at the age of 97.

"In passing away of Shri N Rajangam, the country has lost an able parliamentarian and a dedicated social worker," he said. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.