Home Nation

Rajya Sabha mourns death of former members Nishad, Rajangam

Nishad, a former union minister, died on December 24 at the age of 88, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said reading out obituary references when the House met for the day.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. (YouTube screen shot)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha Thursday mourned the passing away of its former members Jai Narain Prasad Nishad and N Rajangam.

Nishad, a former union minister, died on December 24 at the age of 88, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said reading out obituary references when the House met for the day.

Nishad, who represented the state of Bihar in the Upper House from July 2004 to March 2008, was a minister in the Union government between 1996 and 1998. He was also elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 and then again to the 12th, 13th, and 15th Lok Sabha.

"In passing away of Shri Jai Narain Prasad Nishad, the country has lost a veteran freedom fighter, a distinguished parliamentarian, an able administrator and a dedicated social worker," Naidu said.

A teacher by profession, Rajangam, who represented the state of Tamil Nadu in the Upper House from April 1984 to April 1990, died on January 22 at the age of 97.

"In passing away of Shri N Rajangam, the country has lost an able parliamentarian and a dedicated social worker," he said. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Rajya Sabha N Rajangam Jai Narain Prasad Nishad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp