Scholarships will now reach students by month-end without fail: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sanctioned a special fund of 250 crore to clear backlog of scholarships given to around 2.44 lakh students —including research scholars in top institutes — in various institutions of higher education. Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, announced that scholarship amounts will now reach all eligible students by the 30th of every month.

“There have been repetitive complaints that scholarships are not being disbursed on time by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education,” Javadekar said. “So we have issued a special grant of 250 crore and the entire backlog has been cleared and from now on recipients will get their fellowships on time,” he said at a press conference in Delhi.

The UGC and the All India Council of Technical Education offer various scholarships to student, including the merit-cum-means-scholarship, Junior and Senior Research Fellowships, Jammu and Kashmir scholarship, GATE scholarship and Ishan Uday and single girl child scholarships.

Javadekar also said that since 2014 every year the scholarship amounts have doubled and now they total up to nearly 4,000 crore every year.

Meanwhile, a group of researchers met the minister on Wednesday to raise the demand of increasing the scholarship amount which is currently 25,000 at the entry level. Speaking about the demand, Javadekar said that the government is “positive”.