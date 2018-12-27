Home Nation

State funding schemes, Centre taking credit: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

She also alleged the centre was taking credit for paying the farmers under the Fasal Bima Yojana, though the state government was making the payments.

Published: 27th December 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Miister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAMKHANA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday directed officials to rename central schemes, claiming the state was bearing 80 per cent cost of these programmes "but the Union government was taking credit for them".

She said the state government was willing to fund these schemes entirely.

"I have seen that though the state is spending 80 per cent to run these schemes, the centre is taking the entire credit. Why will this happen? Change the old name. Rename Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to Bangla Sadak Yojana, so that people know the reality. In such cases, we will take responsibility of running the entire scheme. Please see that the names are changed," she said.

The chief minister was speaking at an administrative review meeting here in South 24 Parganas district.

She also alleged the centre was taking credit for paying the farmers under the Fasal Bima Yojana, though the state government was making the payments.

"We are paying them, but the BJP is claiming that they are paying the farmers. They cannot do this politics," she said.

Banerjee on Tuesday had accused the Centre of making false claims in providing crop insurance to farmers in the state, and said the state has made 80 per cent of the insurance payout.

Banerjee has been a strident critic of the BJP government and among the foremost opposition leaders against it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp