1,113 complaints of online women harassment received by NCW from 2014-17

Out of the 1,113 complaints, 508 have been closed, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar said in a written reply.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,113 complaints of online harassment of women have been received by the National Commission for Women from 2014-17, the Lok Sabha was told Friday.

He said the government has developed Cybercrime Reporting Portal for addressing the complaints of online harassment of women.

The highest number of complaints were received last year at 370 and the lowest were recorded in 2014 at 209, he said.

