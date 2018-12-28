86 institutes granted minority status certificate this year, Rajya Sabha informed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eighty-six institutes were granted minority status certificate this year as opposed to 595 last year, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development informed the Rajya Sabha Friday.

This year, 1,017 cases were registered for grant of minority status certificate, and 931 cases are pending as they meet the statutory requirement under Section 10 of the National Commission for Minorities Educational Institutions (NCMEI) Act, 2004, Union minister Satya Pal Singh said in response to a question.

Last year, 1,220 cases were registered for grant of minority status certificate and 595 cases were granted minority status certification.

In 2016 and 2015, 1,349 and 2,052 cases were registered for grant of minority status certificate and 703 and 1,116 were granted the certification respectively, he said.