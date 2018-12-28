Home Nation

Annual audit report uncovers ‘blanket scam’ in Jharkhand

It was found that the stock account of yarn was based only on sale invoices and there was no proof that the items and quantities had actually been delivered.

Published: 28th December 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Auditor General, in its annual report, tabled in Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday, blew the lid off a blanket scam, similar to the fodder scam by Jharkhand Silk Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation (Jharcraft), worth Rs 18.41 crore, where registration number of over 95 per cent of the vehicles mentioned in transport challans (spot fines) did not match with the vehicle number mentioned in road permits during an investigation. 

The Auditor General said that they have a very detailed report about Jharcraft and its weaving of blankets for the people and found that the material available for the Jharcraft was not conducive for weaving.  “Hence, we were forced to conduct a lot of examinations, after which we found that there’s enough room for doubt, as far as the weaving of the blankets are concerned,” C Neduchelian, the Auditor General, said. He said the former Development Commissioner had ordered a vigilance inquiry, which is still on.   

It was found that the stock account of yarn was based only on sale invoices and there was no proof that the items and quantities had actually been delivered. “After looking at the records, the claims made by Jharcraft that it distributed blankets worth Rs 18.41 crore appear to be completely fake as no documentary evidence was submitted to prove it.

Even while examining the transportation vouchers, not even 5 per cent of the vehicles mentioned in transport challans match with the vehicle number mentioned in road permits,” Deputy AG Faizan Ahmed said. When records of the three toll plazas linked to it were cross examined, it was found that several trucks returned from Panipat with yarns the same day, covering a distance of 4,000 km, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp