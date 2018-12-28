Home Nation

Bihar don-turned-neta Anant Singh's wish to contest Lok Sabha polls worries ruling NDA

The high-profile Munger seat, currently represented by Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Veena Devi, has already been a bone of contention between JD(U) and LJP.

Published: 28th December 2018 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar MLA Anant Singh. (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's muscle-flexing don-turned-MLA Anant Singh's announcement that he would contest next year's Lok Sabha polls from Munger constituency possibly as a candidate of the Opposition Grand Alliance or as an independent has raised the ruling NDA's worries.

The high-profile Munger seat, currently represented by Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Veena Devi, has already been a bone of contention between JD(U) and LJP. According to sources, JD(U) is keen to contest this seat by fielding senior leader and cabinet minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who was defeated by Veena Devi in the seat in the 2014 LS polls.

Veena Devi, the wife of criminal-turned-politician and former MP Surajbhan Singh, has been unhappy about the possibility of the Munger seat being allocated to JD(U). Sources said she might contest as an independent against Lalan, who is currently the minister for water resources, planning and development in Bihar.

While JD(U) and LJP are yet to sort out their claims over the Munger seat, former JD(U) leader and independent MLA Anant Singh's announcement posed crises for both the parties. Singh, a three-term MLA who was earlier close to Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, reportedly met Congress leaders in Delhi and said he was set to contest the LS polls from Munger.

"Nobody can stop me from contesting from Munger. I am going to contest either as a candidate of the Grand Alliance or as an independent candidate. The people of Munger love me, and I will make my opponents bite the dust in the polls," said Anant Singh. He also praised RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav highly.

Anant Singh, whose muscle-flexing ways in the area have long earned him the epithet "Chhote Sarkar", faces 16 criminal cases including murder and abduction. He was elected to the Assembly from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket both in 2005 and 2010, but quit the party in September 2015 after he was arrested and jailed in a case of abduction and murder. He contested the 2015 Assembly polls from jail as an independent candidate and won, defeating senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar by over 18,000 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Anant Singh BJP NDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp