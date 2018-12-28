Bihar don-turned-neta Anant Singh's wish to contest Lok Sabha polls worries ruling NDA

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's muscle-flexing don-turned-MLA Anant Singh's announcement that he would contest next year's Lok Sabha polls from Munger constituency possibly as a candidate of the Opposition Grand Alliance or as an independent has raised the ruling NDA's worries.

The high-profile Munger seat, currently represented by Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Veena Devi, has already been a bone of contention between JD(U) and LJP. According to sources, JD(U) is keen to contest this seat by fielding senior leader and cabinet minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who was defeated by Veena Devi in the seat in the 2014 LS polls.

Veena Devi, the wife of criminal-turned-politician and former MP Surajbhan Singh, has been unhappy about the possibility of the Munger seat being allocated to JD(U). Sources said she might contest as an independent against Lalan, who is currently the minister for water resources, planning and development in Bihar.

While JD(U) and LJP are yet to sort out their claims over the Munger seat, former JD(U) leader and independent MLA Anant Singh's announcement posed crises for both the parties. Singh, a three-term MLA who was earlier close to Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, reportedly met Congress leaders in Delhi and said he was set to contest the LS polls from Munger.

"Nobody can stop me from contesting from Munger. I am going to contest either as a candidate of the Grand Alliance or as an independent candidate. The people of Munger love me, and I will make my opponents bite the dust in the polls," said Anant Singh. He also praised RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav highly.

Anant Singh, whose muscle-flexing ways in the area have long earned him the epithet "Chhote Sarkar", faces 16 criminal cases including murder and abduction. He was elected to the Assembly from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket both in 2005 and 2010, but quit the party in September 2015 after he was arrested and jailed in a case of abduction and murder. He contested the 2015 Assembly polls from jail as an independent candidate and won, defeating senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar by over 18,000 votes.