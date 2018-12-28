Bulandshahr violence: Slain police officer was attacked with stones, axe before being shot, claim cops

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Prashant Natt, the suspected killer of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, during the interrogation, has revealed chilling details of the gruesome murder of the cop during the mob frenzy over alleged cow slaughter at Chingrawati outpost of Syana town in Bulandshahr on December 3. The violence had claimed two lives including the cop and a protestor Sumit.

According to highly-placed sources in police department, the authorities were contemplating to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against Prashant Natt and five others -- Rahul, David, Johnny, Lokendra and Kallua -- who were accompanying him when he allegedly pulled the trigger at inspector Singh.

“NSA will also be invoked against those three persons -- Nadim, Rahees and Kala -- who were arrested in the cow slaughter case by the SIT on December 16,” said a police source.

As per the police claims, while admitting his crime to the SIT, Delhi-based cabbie Natt disclosed that the mob attacked Inspector Singh with stones while he was trying to pacify them following which he got badly injured.

Even then he continued to placate the agitating mob. “While the SHO was trying to stop a protestor Kallua, who was felling a tree to jam the state highway near Chingrawati police station, latter attacked him with the axe giving him several wounds and finally he hit the SHO on his head,” said Bulandshahr SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

He added that with an injured head, the inspector tried to run to the adjoining field while the mob continued stone pelting at him. While running to the field, the inspector was urging the rampaging mob to calm down and leave him as he was badly hurt. “As the mob did not listen to his pleas, inspector Singh fired from his service revolver to disperse the protestors and save his life. But the bullet fired by inspector Singh hit a protestor Sumit and it enraged the mob further,” said the SSP. Notably, Sumit also died during the treatment at in a Meerut hospital.

Subsequently, a group of five, including Prashant Natt, surrounded the cop in the field to overpower him. It was Natt who allegedly snatched SHO’s service revolver and shot him at his left temple leading to his death,” said a police officer privy to interrogation of Natt.

Even more, Natt was taken to the site of the incident and the SIT recreated the whole crime scene. After shooting the inspector, Natt allegedly fled the spot along with other five persons. While all of them including Natt are in police custody, Kallua is still elusive. It may be recalled that bullets of .32 bore were recovered from the bodies of the slain inspector and Sumit. The sequence of events mentioned above corroborate the fact that both the SHO and Sumit died by the bullet of the same bore fired from the same revolver.

As per the SIT sources, the mob escaped leaving injured cop in his jeep in the field.

“As his colleagues went to the field to inspector Singh’s rescue, the rampaging mod reappeared chasing away the policemen,” said a source.

It added that while the body of the SHO was hanging out from the police vehicle, they set the 4-wheeler ablaze in a bid to burn inspector’s body. Cops present on the spot, however, managed to take Singh out of the vehicle and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

In fact, Prashant Natt’s name was not there among 27 accused named in the first FIR lodged for violence, rioting, vandalism and murder on December 3. However, he along with his accomplices was identified by the SIT probing the case after interrogating a number of accused persons held so far and also sifting through numerous video footages in which Natt could allegedly be seen near the SHO. “Several names were coming up during the investigation, Natt’s name emerged after the interrogation of Rahul, David, Johnny and Lokendra,” said the SSP.

On the contrary, the family of Prashant Natt denied that he shot the inspector. They also claimed that Natt was not arrested by the police instead he had surrendered to the police on December 25 itself.