Maharashtra CM Fadnavis bent rules for developers: Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

Vikhe-Patil said that the rules, who favour the builders, should be changed within 15 days failing which he will move the high court and inform SEBI.

Published: 28th December 2018 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislature Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, on Thursday, alleged that changes made in the Development Control Rules for Mumbai city by the state government are meant to benefit certain developers and the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) has struck a deal worth Rs 10,000 crore of which Rs 5,000 crore have already been delivered.

Vikhe-Patil said that the rules, who favour the builders, should be changed within 15 days failing which he will move the high court and inform SEBI. However, in a statement, the state BJP, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis challenged Vikhe-Patil to prove the allegations or apologise. “Else he would be sued for defamation,” it said.

Vikhe-Patil had produced a list of builders and developers who, according to him, have directly benefitted out of the changes in the development control rules while giving estimated figures of their profits out of those changes.

