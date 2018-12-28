Congress foundation day observed at party headquarters on Friday

Home Nation

The event was attended by senior party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former defence minister AK Antony.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress observed its 134th Foundation Day with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the party's flag at its headquarters here.

The event at the Congress's Akbar Road office was attended by senior party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former defence minister AK Antony.

Top party leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Motilal Vora were also present on the occasion during which a cake was also cut.

Gandhi later said he acknowledged the selfless service and contribution of Congress workers who helped build the party over the years.

On Congress Foundation Day let us celebrate and acknowledge the selfless service and contributions of millions of Congress workers, men and women, who have helped build and sustain the Congress party over the ages.

"We owe these unsung heroes our gratitude and respect. I salute them all, he said on Twitter. The Congress on its official Twitter handle said, For the Congress party, love is always the answer. We will continue to fight the propagators of hate with peace, unity and love."

A cake was also cut by Antony, whose birthday happens to be today.

 

