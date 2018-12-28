Home Nation

Congress in Madhya Pradesh should be more 'generous' towards allies: BSP MLA

Out of the 28 legislators who had taken oath as ministers in the Kamal Nath-led government in the state, there is only one independent MLA.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSP MLA Sanjeev Singh alias Sanju Friday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh should be more "generous" towards legislators of other parties and independents as it has got a majority in the assembly due to their support.

"The Congress government in the state and its leadership should be more sensitive towards them. They should be respected and given their due. The ruling party should be more generous and kind towards its allies," he told PTI.

In a nail-biting finish to the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls announced earlier this month, the Congress got maximum 114 seats in the 230-member state assembly, closely followed by the BJP with 109 seats.

With the support of two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, one Samajwadi Party MLA, along with a few other MLAs, the Congress crossed the majority mark and managed to form a government in the state.

Sanju's remarks came at the time when allocation of portfolios in the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh continued to be in limbo, three days after 28 cabinet ministers were sworn in on Christmas.

While the Congress officially claimed there was no delay in the allocation of portfolios, sources in the party, as well as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, have maintained that power tussles and groups were creating hurdles.

