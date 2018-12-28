Home Nation

Farm distress, unemployment to be key 2019 Lok Sabha poll issues: Yogendra Yadav

He said rural distress and unemployment will be key issues in the next polls and dubbed the Modi government as 'anti-farmer'.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav Friday said his outfit won't be part of any grand alliance, or 'mahagathbandhan', of opposition parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as such a bloc is no alternative to the BJP-led dispensation.

He said rural distress and unemployment will be key issues in the next polls and dubbed the Modi government as "anti-farmer".

Yadav said "farmers' anger" ousted the BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. "Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is not an alternative at all to the present dispensation and it has not posed even a single issue so far. It has no policy frame, no vision and no dream at all," Yadav said.

READ| BJP's popularity diminishing, it will lose at least 100 Lok Sabha seats: Yogendra Yadav

"This is why our party will not be part of any such alliance," he said, interacting with media persons at an event in the Mumbai Press Club.

He said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be fought on the plank of farm distress, an issue which caused the BJP's rout in the three Hindi-speaking states.

"Farmer issues are now at the centre stage in the national political after 30 years.

The next election will be fought on rural and farmer distress and if elections take place on these issues, then BJP seems to be in deep trouble," Yadav said.

The is the most "anti-farmer" government ever and it doesn't have anything to show in term of achievement, he maintained. Yadav said the next important election issue will be unemployment.

"If the Manmohan Singh government was of jobless growth, then the Modi-led government has been of job-lost growth," he said, adding this is why a big chunk of youths have lost faith in the BJP-led administration.

Yadav said in the next Lok Sabha polls, the BJP may win 150-200 seats and "if you think it can get closure to 250, then I don't find any path forward to it". The saffron party had won 282 seats out of the total 543 in 2014.

In all likelihood, the Shiv Sena post-poll will support the BJP despite its constant criticism of its senior ally, said the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

The 55-year-old political activist said among the three Hindi-speaking states which saw change of government early this month, the Congress posted outright victory only in Chhattisgarh.

"Sense of anti-incumbency was strong in Rajasthan and a little less in Madhya Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, Congress was in a position to offer an alternative government with its promise of a loan waiver and higher MSP for paddy and thus connected with farmer issues," Yadav said.

It was "farmers anger" that ousted the BJP government in the three states, the Swaraj India leader said.

Yadav said the BJP entirely banks on 5Ms - Modi, machine (booth-level management), media, money and mandir.

Yadav launched his party's nationwide initiative, "ICan19", in Maharashtra, which he said, aims to encourage ordinary citizens to intervene in electoral politics.

"This Indian Citizens' Action for Nation, 2019 (ICan) is like a national election duty for Indians through which one can contribute meaningfully in giving a new direction to the nation's politics," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogendra Yadav 2019 Lok Sabha elections Grand alliance Swaraj India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp