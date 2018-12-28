Fire breaks out at ISRO's Ahmedabad campus

Home Nation

The fire broke out in a storeroom in ISRO's Space Application Centre, said an official.

Published: 28th December 2018

By PTI

AHMEDABAD:  A minor fire broke out Friday at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) campus here, an official said.

The fire broke out in a storeroom in ISRO's Space Application Centre, the official said.

Chief Fire Officer M F Dastur said the fire was brought under control in an hour, adding that five fire tenders were deployed for the operation, but only one was used.

"The fire started in a store room in the SAC campus Friday morning. Only some old books got burnt in the incident. The fire was brought under control within one hour," he said.

 

