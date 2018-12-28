Home Nation

Jitendra Singh claims Northeast undergoing 'revolutionary transformation'

He also said the ministry of the DoNER has taken various initiatives for the development of the Northeastern region.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Northeast has undergone a "revolutionary transformation" in the last four years and the region has become a role model for other states, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Friday.

Releasing a calendar of the North East Council (NEC) and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Singh said recently the central government had approved the extension of the benefits for industrial promotion to Jammu and Kashmir on the line of the Northeastern states, which is a matter of pride.

"In the last four-and-half years, the Northeast has undergone a revolutionary transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the region has become a role model for other states," he said.

READ| Kashmir mainstream politicians more dangerous than Separatists: Union minister Jitendra Singh

The minister for DoNER said the first region-based NITI forum was set up for the Northeast, a special infrastructure development scheme has been launched for the region and the Indian Forest Act was amended to ensure that bamboo is no longer considered a tree, enabling the livelihoods of forest communities, among others.

He also said the ministry of the DoNER has taken various initiatives for the development of the Northeastern region.

The trend of budgetary allocation to DoNER in the last few years reflects an increase of 51 per cent allocation in 2018-19 compared against actual of 2015-16.

The DoNER was allocated Rs 1,986.80 crore, Rs 2,495.84 crore, Rs 2,682.45 crore and Rs 3,000 crore for 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Singh DoNER Northeast development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp