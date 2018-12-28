Home Nation

KS Bhagawan's book on Lord Ram kicks up row; Hindu outfits protest

 Pro-Hindu activists staged a demonstration in front of his house Friday and courted arrest.

Published: 28th December 2018

By PTI

BENGALURU: Right-wing organisations Friday staged a demonstration against academician and author K S Bhagawan, accusing him of depicting Lord Ram in poor light in his book and making derogatory references.

The Kannada book "Rama Mandira Yeke Beda" (Why Ram temple is not required) claims Ram was not a God and he suffered from weaknesses just as any other human being.

Bhagawan, who had courted controversy by making certain references to the Bhagavad Gita that are termed as "offensive" by right-wing outfits, has made unflattering observations about Ram's character in his book.

The author, however, defended his work, saying it was based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Pro-Hindu activists staged a demonstration in front of his house Friday and courted arrest.

BJP's Karnataka unit also targeted Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy over his "silence" on the issue and demanded that Bhagawan be arrested immediately.

"Will @hd_kumaraswamy govt that arrested Journalist Santosh Thammaiah for speaking against fanatic Tippu also dare to arrest K S Bhagawan for abusing Lord Ram & his cheap statements on Hinduism.

Why govt is protecting this offender by providing security instead of arresting?" the party tweeted.

State senior BJP leader and MLA S Suresh Kumar said in a Facebook post that the state government had two choices "either it should jail Bhagawan or send him to mental hospital".

Meanwhile, Kannada news channel journalist Ajit Hanamakkanavar received death threat from the operators of a Facebook page "Mangalore Muslims" for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments while debating on the book written by Bhagawan Thursday.

The admin of the Facebook page threatened the journalist to seek apology within two days in a live programme or else he would be killed. As the book snowballed into a big controversy, police strengthened security around Bhagawan's house and asked him to avoid going to any place alone.

Speaking to PTI, Hanamakkanavar said he had decided to lodge a police complaint and seek protection.

