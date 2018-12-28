Home Nation

Lok Sabha approves proclamation of President's Rule in J-K

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed amid din a statutory resolution approving the proclamation of Presidents Rule in Jammu and Kashmir even as the Opposition parties objected and termed it "unconstitutional".

After the passage of the resolution moved by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan allowed a brief discussion, saying although it has been passed and already been adopted, she was allowing a discussion on it as a "special case".

Initiating the debate, Shashi Tharoor of Congress opposed the resolution saying the state was put under Governor's Rule without any floor test.

"It was done despite the fact that Congress, the PDP and the National Conference had come together to form the government. Why did the Governor not conduct a floor test in the Assembly. The exercise (of the Governor) was improper and the act was unconstitutional," he said.

He also sought to know from the government whether the Governor gave reasons in writing as required by the Supreme Court in the S.R. Bombai case and asked the government to share the reasons with the Parliament.

TMC's Saugata Ray also opposed the President's Rule terming it arbitrary and unconstitutional and demanded immediate election in the state.

NCP's Supriya Sule said the government should explain the reason behind the imposition of its rule and sought to know the need of President's Rule when there was a good percentage of the voting in panchayat elections as described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

"This is not the time for bullet, it is the time for election," she said.

CPI-M's Mohammed Salim demanded establishment of a popular government in the state and hit out at government of its "ill-thought and misleading policy" with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Intervening in the debate, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh explained the political situation in the state that led to the imposition of President's Rule.

 

