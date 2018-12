By IANS

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed on Friday in a shootout with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

Defence sources said the militants opened fire at a patrol party of the Rashtriya Rifles in Rinzipora village of Awantipora area on Friday morning.

"In retaliatory firing by the army, one militant was killed. The area has been cordoned off for searches," an informed source said.

The identity of the militant is being ascertained.