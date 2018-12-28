Home Nation

Nirav Modi located in UK, British authorities inform India: Government

British authorities have informed India that bank fraud fugitive Nirav Modi is living in the UK, the government has said.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi. (File Photo)

By PTI

Replying to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh told Rajya Sabha that National Central Bureau of Manchester conveyed to Indian agencies that their investigations have led to the location of Nirav Modi in the UK.

"In August 2018, the government sent two requests, one from the CBI and the other from the Enforcement Directorate, to the authorities of the UK seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi to India," he said.

He said the requests are presently under the consideration of the authorities concerned of the UK.

In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had written to several European countries seeking help in tracing Nirav Modi.

Nirav Modi is wanted in connection with Punjab National Bank fraud case.

