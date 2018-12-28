Not banning 'Accidental Prime Minister' in Madhya Pradesh, fake propaganda by BJP: Congress

Home Nation

His response came after some reports claimed that the movie was being banned by the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

Anupam Kher, Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher as Dr. Manmohan Singh. (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress is not banning actor Anupam Kher starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' in Madhya Pradesh and reports over the same is incorrect, clarified party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Surjewala alleged that BJP was staging "fake propaganda" against the party, adding that the "nation wants governance and not diversion" from various issues including unemployment and rural distress.

"This is incorrect. MP Govt has taken no such decision. Fake propaganda by BJP won't desist us from questioning the Modi Govt on- Rural Distress, Unemployment, Demo Disaster, Flawed GST, Failed Modinomics, All pervading Corruption! Nation wants Governance, not diversion!" he tweeted.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath too rubbished reports of his government mulling over a ban on the film saying, "no movie will be banned in the state."

His statement comes after state Congress leader Syed Zafar stated that his party will not let the movie release in the state without watching it first.

The leader, in an exclusive interview to ANI, claimed that "Manmohan Singh is an intellectual leader. Using words like accidental prime minister is very wrong and we will not allow such a film".

He also said that he has written a letter to the director regarding the film's title and content.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections to the film asserting that if the film is released without prior screening for the party office bearers, to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect, they will resort to "other options" to stop the screening of the film.

'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around Manmohan Singh's tenure as prime minister and is based on the book of the same name written by Singh's then advisor Sanjaya Baru.

Helmed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is slated to release on January 11, 2019.

