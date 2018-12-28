Home Nation

Over 1.9 lakh children missing in last 3 years: Ministry

The highest number of children went missing from Gujarat followed by Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Activists taking out a rally to protest women trafficking in Bhubaneswar. Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | Shamim)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 1.9 lakh children went missing in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was told Friday.

From June 2, 2015, to December 21, 2018, a total of 1,91,679 children have gone missing, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar told the Lok Sabha.

The highest number of children went missing from Gujarat at 37,063 followed by Madhya Pradesh 32,925 and West Bengal 25,275, he said.

The number of children tracked using the Khoya Paya, a child tracking portal, is 5,828, Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Children missing Parliament winter session Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp