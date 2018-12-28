Home Nation

Pune man writes to PMO after spotting 'alien object' outside his window

After the PMO forwarded the letter to the Maharashtra government, police got instructions to look into the matter, said an official attached to the Sinhgad Road police station.

Published: 28th December 2018 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

UFO, aliens

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

PUNE: The Pune police were sent on a wild goose chase recently after a man sent an email to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) claiming to have spotted an alien object outside his house.

Probe revealed that the man, who is 47 years old, was suffering from a mental ailment, a police officer said Thursday.

The man, resident of Kothrud area, sent an email to the PMO saying he had seen an "alien object" outside his house.

After the PMO forwarded the letter to the Maharashtra government, police got instructions to look into the matter, said an official attached to the Sinhgad Road police station.

Police tracked down the sender of the email a few days ago, the officer said.

"The man had a brain haemorrhage some years ago and since then he has lost his mental balance. A couple of months ago he saw light in the trees outside his bungalow and thought it was coming from some alien object," said the officer.

He felt certain that this "alien object" was sending critical information about Earth to its home planet, and dashed off an email to the PMO seeking investigation, the officer said.

"Even his family members were not aware that he had sent such an email," said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune man alien object PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp