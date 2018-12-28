Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Jogi’s JCC (J) recognised as state party

The regional outfit, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J), floated by the former chief minister Ajit Jogi in 2016, has been recognised as the state party by the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to ECI, the party has fulfilled the conditions laid down for recognition under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservations & Allotment) Order 1968.

The party’s plea to allot ‘Farmer ploughing within square’ as the reserved symbol has also been accepted. “Our alliance (Jogi-Mayawati) got around 14 percent vote share in the elections. We’ll work out the seat adjustment for 2019,” Jogi said.

New Assembly session from Jan 4-11

The first session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin from January 4. The Governor will appoint the senior most member of the assembly as the pro-tem speaker, who will administer the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs. The Governor will address the House on January 7. The Bhupesh Baghel government is also likely to pass a supplementary budget during this session.

Later, the House will go into recess before the budget session in February. Charan Das Mahant is being seen as the frontrunner for the post of Speaker. In the new 90-member House, the Congress will have 68 members, opposition BJP 15 and the third front, led by ex-CM Ajit Jogi, the remaining 7. The BJP will hope for a quick turnaround from the numbing defeat, with an eye on the LS elections.

District police chief awarded for community policing efforts

Masasamund district police chief Santosh Kumar Singh, a 2011-batch IPS officer, was conferred with ‘champions of change’ award by the Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi for his constructive and commendable effort towards community policing.

Kumar directed his efforts towards generating ideas for preventing children from taking to crime, sensitizing the force about their needs and also about ways to empower them. Awards were also handed out to 35 select persons for bringing positive change to 115 districts of India.

State police aims to build ‘strong and credible’ image

Chhattisgarh police has embarked on a mission to build an image of a ‘strong and credible’ force for the masses. It will form a separate Human Rights Cell, under an officer of the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) of police. DGP D M Awasthi said that besides maintaining law and order, naxal operations and other routine assignments, the police should also strive to be citizen-friendly. The police department has also come up with new slogan — ‘Mazboot Police, Vishwasniya Police’ (strong police, credible police).