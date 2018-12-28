Home Nation

Sachin Pilot directs officials to prepare roadmap for functioning of departments

Prior to the meetings, Pilot, who is also state president of the Congress, unfurled the party flag at the PCC headquarters on the party's foundation day.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A day after taking charge of his office, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday directed officials concerned to prepare a roadmap for the functioning of the five departments under him.

"I asked the officials to prepare roadmap on how we can deliver in these five departments. I asked them to prepare what can be done because three months have been left in the current fiscal year," Pilot said after a meeting with the officials.

The officials of the departments of public works, rural development, panchayati raj, science and technology, and statistics were present in the meetings held at his residence and the state secretariat here.

The Congress is celebrating its 134th foundation day on Friday.

