Home Nation

Three headless bodies found in Haryana

The bodies, which were dumped along the Bhiwani-Rohtak highway, were found by people in Kharak village of Bhiwani, some 300 km from here, who then informed the police.

Published: 28th December 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Three headless bodies were found inside a plastic drum lying near a canal in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Friday, police said.

The bodies, which were dumped along the Bhiwani-Rohtak highway, were found by people in Kharak village of Bhiwani, some 300 km from here, who then informed the police.

The victims include a girl aged 10-12 years and a small child, police official Prem Singh said.

He told the media that the bodies had been cut into small parts and identification was proving to be difficult. 

Police have launched an investigation and are trying to identify the victims even though the heads of all three are missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp