Three headless bodies found in Haryana

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Three headless bodies were found inside a plastic drum lying near a canal in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Friday, police said.

The bodies, which were dumped along the Bhiwani-Rohtak highway, were found by people in Kharak village of Bhiwani, some 300 km from here, who then informed the police.



The victims include a girl aged 10-12 years and a small child, police official Prem Singh said.



He told the media that the bodies had been cut into small parts and identification was proving to be difficult.



Police have launched an investigation and are trying to identify the victims even though the heads of all three are missing.