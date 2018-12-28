Home Nation

Tripura cabinet clears way to replace Left-era school syllabus with CBSE pattern

A meeting of the state cabinet late Thursday evening gave its nod to the proposal to change the curriculum.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has paved way for replacing the state school syllabus prevalent under the pervious Left Front regime with NCERT curriculum in all state-run and aided schools from the next academic session, beginning April 2019.

A meeting of the state cabinet late Thursday evening gave its nod to the proposal to change the curriculum.

The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) government shortly after coming to power in March after ending the 25 year-rule of the Left Front had set up an expert committee for reviewing the school syllabus.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters that the change would enable the students of the state to be as "competitive" as students of the other states.

He said the change in curriculum will also take the state's education system to the national level. The minister had earlier alleged that the Left regime indulged in "communalisation of school curriculum by teaching wrong lessons to students".

He said his department had already procured over 2 lakh new books of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and 64,000 books will soon be reaching the state.

The expert committee set up by the BJP-IPFT government had recommended NCERT curriculum for schools in the state. It had also suggested the implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus across all government and government-aided schools in the state.

The state cabinet had also asked the education department to examine whether the school timings could be changed. Currently, all government and government-aided schools have two shifts -- morning and afternoon.

Nath said the government had decided to bring an ordinance to constitute a state-level higher education board in accordance with the directives of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

"If the board is not put in place, the MHRD may curtail the outlay under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tripura school syllabus CBSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp