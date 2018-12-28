Home Nation

West Bengal government blames Kolkata metro for fire mishap

The Metro Railway has ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain the reason and the source of the fire.

Published: 28th December 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata metro fire

Kolkata metro fire. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Friday blamed the Metro Railway for the fire on an air-conditioned train a day ago, with the state Fire Services chief saying the department would issue a notice to the authorities to inspect its passenger safety systems.

"No one can deny the fact that there was negligence on part of the Kolkata metro. It needs to be looked into," Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said.

Dense smoke engulfed the coaches after a fire broke out in an electrical unit of the moving train during the evening rush hour on Thursday, causing a stampede-like situation and leaving at least 16 passengers injured.

Several passengers had alleged that they did not receive any help from the authorities, even after calling the helpline repeatedly.

"We will issue a notice to the Kolkata metro to look into its fire safety and passenger safety systems.

If something is found to be amiss, then necessary action will be taken in this regard," Fire Services Director General Jagmohan told PTI.

The Fire Services Department and the Kolkata Police held a meeting on Friday and it was decided that steps are needed to be taken for better coordination between the two during emergencies, the director general said.

The Metro Railway has ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain the reason and the source of the fire, its chief public relations officer, Indrani Banerjee, had said Thursday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata metro fire Metro Railway Kolkata metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp