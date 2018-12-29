Home Nation

7 killed, 4 injured in accident due to heavy fog in Haryana

Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as heavy fog limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised, police said.

Published: 29th December 2018 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AMBALA: Seven people were killed and four injured when a vehicle rammed into two SUVs due to heavy fog on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday, police said.

"Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as heavy fog limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised," they said.

The deceased belonged to Chandigarh.

Earlier on Monday, eight people were killed when dense fog led to a pile-up on a national highway in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana accident Haryana fog accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp