Army rescues 2,500 stranded tourists in Sikkim

While 1,500 tourists have been accommodated at 17 Mile, the rest are sheltered at 13 Mile, said Army.

Published: 29th December 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The Indian Army has rescued 2,500 tourists who were stranded in heavy snow in an area between 17 Mile and Natu La along the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg near the China border in Sikkim, the Army said on saturday.

Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt. Col. P Khongsai said about 400 civilian vehicles with 2,500 people were returning from Natu La Pass along the China border. "The Indian Army immediately extended help to the stranded tourists with food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines," he said. 

The stranded tourists included women, children and the elderly, he said.

"The troops have vacated their own barracks for accommodating the tourists and are involved in safe evacuation of the stranded tourists. While 1,500 tourists have been accommodated at 17 Mile, the rest are sheltered at 13 Mile," he said.

The Army said evacuation will continue till all the stranded tourists are safely shifted out.

