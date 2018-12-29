Home Nation

BJP national council meet to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on January 11-12

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) discussed the preparations of the national council meet at a meeting on Saturday.

Published: 29th December 2018 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP national council will meet at the Ramlila grounds here on January 11-12 to discuss a host of issues, including the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) discussed the preparations of the national council meet at a meeting on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Besides Modi and Shah, several Union ministers and senior office-bearers of the saffron party are likely to participate in the national council meet.

BJP national general secretary Anil Jain, secretary and Delhi BJP co-incharge Tarun Chugh were among those who attended the Saturday meeting.

Jain informed that the national council meet at the Ramlila Maidan on January 11-12 would be the largest meeting of the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.

"About 12,000 delegates from every district of the country will participate in the meeting. This has become more important in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP BJP national council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp