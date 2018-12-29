Home Nation

Joint secretary level posts: Government's lateral entry plan yet to materialise

Union Public Service Commission, which has been entrusted with the responsibility of selecting the suitable candidates, sought detailed information from the applicants only this month. 

lateral_entry

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Six months after it opened 10 joint secretary level positions for skilled individuals from private sector, the government has not made a single appointment though it has received 6,077 applications so far. Based on the recommendations made in the three-year Action Agenda of the NITI Aayog, the government had invited applications in June for lateral recruitment in 10 identified ministries and departments on contract basis. 

In response to the advertisement issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, 6,077 applications were received as on the last date of submission, i.e. July 30. But the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which has been entrusted with the responsibility of selecting the suitable candidates, sought detailed information from the applicants only this month. 

The latest UPSC notification says that the candidates who have submitted their applications online to DOPT have to now fill up a Detailed Application Form (DAF).

The form seeks to obtain additional specific information from the candidates regarding their qualifications and professional experience so as to facilitate the selection process. Usually, the post of joint secretary is held by IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers recruited through civil services examination conducted by the UPSC. 

