Madhya Pradesh cabinet: CM Kamal Nath distributes portfolios; Bala Bachchan gets Home, Bhanot finance

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath distributed portfolios to his cabinet Friday evening, keeping Public Relations, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department and Employment Department among others with himself.

Tribal MLA Bala Bachchan, who was minister in the previous Digvijay Singh-led Congress government, was given Home and Jail, while another senior MLA, Tulsi Silawat, got Health.

Govind Rajput was allocated Revenue and Transport Department, while Tarun Bhanot was given the Finance Department.

Nath also kept Public Service Management Department and the Technical Education with him.