Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Worli’s Sadhana House, third in city in two days

By Online Desk

Yet another fire broke out in Mumbai, this time on the ground floor of Sadhana House in Worli. The incident was reported at 4.45 pm on Saturday. No casualties have been reported yet.

A godown of cable wires had cought fire, said the fire brigade officials. The building was vacated immediately after the fire broke out due to which avoided casualties they said.

This is the third major fire in Mumbai in the last 48 hours. The Mumbai fire department has declared this as a Level-II fire and eight fire tenders are at the spot trying to bring the situation under control.

The place where the fire started was being used as a TV cable operator's office, the locals said.

It is said that a thick smoke and the smell of chemicals hamper the firefighting operations. The fire brigade team have not yet entered the area where the fire originated, for fear of chemicals being stored in the area.

Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gv7ZKserkI — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at an under-construction building near the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai. No casualties were reported.

On Thursday, seven people including four elderly persons died in a major fire at a high-rise building in Tilak Nagar in Chembur in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

