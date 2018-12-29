NIA declaring suspects as terrorists premature: Mehbooba

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted ISIS terror modules in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and arrested 10 persons, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti cautioned against declaring suspects as terrorists on the basis of recovery of sutli bombs.“National security is supreme. But declaring suspects as terrorists on the basis of sutli bombs, associating with the dreaded ISIS is premature,” Mehbooba tweeted.​

She said it has already devastated the lives of 10 arrested persons and their families. “NIA must learn from earlier episodes in which the accused were acquitted after decades.”Questioning the motive behind the arrests and linking it with elections, Mehbooba further tweeted, “Arrests by NIA in the election season do raise suspicion, especially after the urban Naxal case seems to be falling apart.”

“National security is best served by being just and inclusive, not suspicious of an entire community,” she added.The NIA had on December 26 busted ISIS-inspired group and arrested 10 people. The agency had claimed that the arrested persons, including a Mufti, were planning suicide attacks and blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

One of suspect arrested by NIA identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Irshad has turned out to be mentally unstable. According to Irshad’s wife, Shabnam, he is being treated at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in New Delhi. NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal had said after the raids that the agency recovered 25 kg of explosive material — Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate, Sulphur etc.