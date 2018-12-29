Home Nation

People trying to dilute nationalism still active on college campuses: Amit Shah

Published: 29th December 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By PTI

AHMADABAD: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said the people trying to "dilute the spirit of nationalism" by raising certain issues are "still active" on campuses of colleges and hostels in the country.

Addressing former and current workers of the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Shah urged them to work towards finding a solution to this issue.

"Even today, there are many challenges before ABVP. Some people are deliberately raising issues which are aimed at diluting the spirit of nationalism. People involved in it are still active in colleges and hostel campuses. We have seen this earlier in many parts of the country," Shah said.

Though he didn't elaborate, Shah was apparently referring to the 2016 incident in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where controversial slogans were allegedly raised.

To come out of this situation, ABVP workers should work towards spreading our ideology and ensure that it continues for a longer period, Shah said.

The event was organised by the ABVP as part of its 64th national conference, which was inaugurated on December 27.

Shah also lauded the ABVP for its contribution in "protecting democracy" and raising issues concerning society and students.

On a lighter note, the BJP chief said, "though some successful media professionals in Delhi were once associated with the ABVP during their student life, they shy away from admitting it today".

"However, when you meet them in person, they will admit their old association with the ABVP," he said.

Shah said India's image in other countries has improved significantly in recent times.

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and Anjali Rupani, the wife of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who both were once associated with the ABVP also attended the event.

