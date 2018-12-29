Rajasthan CEO writes to ECI for further action in Sharad Yadav 'insulting' Vasundhara Raje matter

Home Nation

Rajasthan BJP had lodged a complaint in the matter. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Maheshwari said the department has written a letter to ECI for taking further action.

Published: 29th December 2018

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Chief Electoral Office has written to Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding further action into the matter of LJD leader Sharad Yadav allegedly "insulting" former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Yadav, during an election rally in Alwar, had allegedly said that Raje has become fat and needs rest. A video of Yadav's purported comments has gone viral on social media.

Taking umbrage to the comments, the former chief minister demanded action, saying she felt insulted.

"I feel insulted. This is an insult to women. I am absolutely shocked because I did not think any experienced leader and one who had close ties with our family could not control his language," Raje said.

