‘Ram Mandir possible only if Didi is PM’

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The head priest of the Kapil Muni Ashram — the main temple at Ganga Sagar, West Bengal’s largest pilgrimage site — created controversy by saying that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be constructed only if Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee becomes the prime minister.

Sharing the dais with the CM, during her visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas on Friday, Mahant Gyandas said, “We don’t want a Prime Minister who only talks and does nothing. BJP uses Ram temple as a ‘polling agent’ by raising the issue only during the polls. We Hindu seers want to see the construction of the Ram Temple, which is possible only if Didi becomes the Prime Minister.”

However, the TMC supremo quickly said that she wants all religions to stay together. Reacting to the statement, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said: “Mamata has never openly supported Ram Mandir in Ayodhya...”