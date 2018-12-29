Results of JKBOSE class 10 annual exams declared

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Saturday declared the results of class 10 annual examination for Kashmir division, with over 75 per cent of the students passing the tests which were held in October-November.

"The results have been declared within a record time of 45 days. A huge improvement in pass percentage was recorded at 75.44 per cent against 62.94 per cent last year," officials said.

Out of the 55,472 examinees, 38,939 have passed, officials said, adding boys recorded a pass percentage of 76.41 per cent and the girls 74.40 per cent.

Among the districts, Pulwama fared the best with overall pass percentage of 84.50 per cent, followed by Shopian at 83 per cent, Srinagar at 81.90 per cent, Kulgam 80.50 per cent, Anantnag 78 per cent, Baramulla 74.84 per cent, Ganderbal 73.16 per cent, Budgam 72.79 per cent, Kupwara 62.92 per cent and Bandipora 62.26 per cent per cent, they said.

The officials said the government schools had recorded an impressive pass percentage of 63.71 per cent with 16,621 students out of 26,089 having passed the examination against the pass percentage of 46.70 last year.

Among the candidates who passed the examination is Syed Tamheed Bukhari, son of Syed Shujaat Bukhari, a senior journalist who was shot dead in Press Enclave in June.

Tamheed secured 98.4 per cent marks in the examinations which were held just a few months after his father's assassination.