Home Nation

Indian Railways rethinking launch of semi-high speed?

There has been thinking that making huge investments to increase speed will not make any big difference, said a senior board official.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Is the Indian Railways rethinking its plan to increase the speed of trains to 200 kmph? 
While the Railways is holding a trial run of Train-18, the country’s first engine-less train boasting of a top speed of 180kmph, the Railway Board has asked for a concept paper on the proposed semi-high speed routes to assess the benefits of increasing speed to 200 kmph vis-a-vis the cost involved.  

Nine semi-high speed routes were identified by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in 2013-14 for increasing the speed between 160-200 kmph on select routes. The Railways had already roped in the expertise, locomotives and coaches to increase the speed in these sections to 160 kmph but have roped in foreign railways and companies to conduct a feasibility study for the higher speed of 200 kmph.

France has already submitted a feasibility study for the Delhi-Chandigarh section. Russia is doing a study on the Nagpur-Secunderabad section while Germany has been given charge for the Chennai-Kazipet route. The Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru section is being studied by China and Italy has submitted a proposal for studying the Delhi-Jaipur route.   

“Central government enterprise RITES has been asked to prepare a concept paper on proposed semi-high speed sectors. There has been thinking that making huge investments to increase speed will not make any big difference. This paper will be like a cost-benefit analysis,” said a senior board official.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways Train-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp