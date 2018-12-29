Home Nation

SC releases man given life for murder as a minor

The Supreme Court has come to the rescue of a man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder 20 years ago as he was a juvenile at the time of the offence.

Published: 29th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court has come to the rescue of a man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder 20 years ago as he was a juvenile at the time of the offence. The man was seven months short of attaining the age of 18 years.  A bench, headed by Justice S A Bobde, recalled its order passed in 2014 wherein Dharmendra’s plea was dismissed along with another convict in the case. Dharmendra had later moved a plea claiming he was a juvenile and hence he could not have been convicted as an adult by the trial court in 1999.

The court also sought a report from the District and Sessions Judge, Guna, Madhya Pradesh, who was asked to conduct an inquiry into the juvenility of Dharmendra. In his report, the sessions judge concluded that the convict’s date of birth is June 3, 1979. Therefore, as on November 1, 1996, when he committed the crime, he was 17 years, four months and 29 days.

The SC held, “It is clear that the appellant was, therefore, not liable to be convicted under the IPC read with Code of Criminal Procedure. The appellant’s case could have been dealt with only under the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000. Having regard to the provisions of the Act of 2000, we are of the view that the sentence of life imprisonment awarded to the appellant needs to be set aside and hereby set aside vide Section 16 of the Act of 2000.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp