Srinagar Diary

Published: 29th December 2018 03:25 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

CISF set to take over security of Srinagar Airport 
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will take over security of the highly sensitive Srinagar Airport. At present, the CRPF handles security here. The move comes after a proposal to handover security of all three airports in the state —Srinagar, Jammu and Leh — to the CISF was cleared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last month.  As a first step, the CISF has conducted the first man-power survey at the Srinagar airport. According to officials, the agency would be initially taking charge of anti-hijacking operations.

GPS-enabled buses in Srinagar soon
The State Road Transport corporation (SRTC) will soon kick off the use of Global Positioning System (GPS) -fitted buses to ferry tourists in the state. An official said the state government is procuring GPS-enabled buses. “It is also supporting purchases by private transporters for easing mobility and traffic congestion in the Srinagar,” he said.

While the new buses would be added to the SRTC fleet, the private transport companies plying services in the city would be provided certain incentives for purchasing such vehicles. The move is aimed at providing better and hassle-free transport services to tourists i.  The new fleet would have a two-fold monitoring system. One GPS control room would be established at SRTC while the second one would be set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor.

Brick kiln owners asked to switch to green-tech
In order to protect the environment, the Governor Administration in Jammu and Kashmir has asked brick kiln owners of the state to switch over to eco-friendly Zig Zag technology. In zigzag kilns, bricks are arranged to allow hot air to travel in a zigzag path.

The length of the zigzag air path is about three times that of a straight line, and this improves the heat transfer from the flue gases to the bricks, making the entire operation more efficient. It ensures uniform distribution of heat, helps reduces coal consumption to about 20 per cent and also reduces emissions considerably. 

School fee charged in winter months
Private schools in Kashmir charge tuition and bus fees for nearly three winter months during which the schools remain closed. By 15th of December, every school in the Valley announces winter vacations till March.  However, despite closing schools, authorities charge the tuition and bus fare from the parents of the students and most of the schools force the parents to pay the winter fee in a single go before closure of schools for winter months. People have been appealing the Director School Education Kashmir to act against the schools, who are forcing parents to pay.

