Home Nation

WW-II bomb found during dredging operations near Kolkata Port

The area was cordoned off following the discovery of the bomb Friday and the police, Navy and the Army duly informed, Kolkata Port Trust Chairman Vinit Kumar said.

Published: 29th December 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

An image of a World War II bomb used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 450-kg American-made World War II aerial bomb capable of causing massive damage to life and property within a 500-metre radius was found near Kolkata Port during dredging operations on Friday.

The port authorities contacted Kolkata Police and the Navy, who might seek help from an ordnance factory and might even seek expert advice from the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam to defuse the 75-year-old bomb and preserve its shell.

Kolkata Port Trust Chairman Vinit Kumar said that the 4.5-metre-long bomb was first thought to be a torpedo, but the Navy later confirmed that it was an aerial bomb. West Bengal naval in-charge Commodore Suprobho Kumar De said the bomb does not pose any immediate danger as it has several security locks affixed and needs to be dropped from a certain height for impact. Nevertheless, the entire port area was cordoned off after the bomb was discovered.

Kolkata and other airfields of south Bengal were extensively used as bases by the United States Air Force during World War II to supply the Republican Chinese troops fighting the Japanese in China through the treacherous route over the Himalayas after Burma was overrun by the Japanese in 1942.

The city, including the port, was targeted by the Imperial Japanese Army Air Force in multiple night bombing raids throughout 1942 and 1943, taking a heavy toll on the city's landscape and lives and etching memories of the raids and the blackouts among the city residents, who carried it forward through several generations as oral history.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World War II bomb Kolkata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp