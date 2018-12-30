Home Nation

Chidambaram takes dig at Centre, ED, media on Chopper case claims in court

In a series of tweets, the former finance and home minister said if the government, the ED and the media have their way in this country, cases will be tried even on TV channels.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chidambaram, P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Sunday took a dig at the Modi government, ED and the media over the "new improved system" of trying cases and pronouncing judgment without evidence, which he said "surpasses kangaroo courts".

In a series of tweets, the former finance and home minister said if the government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the media have their way in this country, cases will be tried even on TV channels.

"Even kangaroo courts hold trials in a courtroom. Our new 'improved' system will surpass kangaroo courts and deliver justice on TV channels," he said.

The Congress leader's comments came a day after the ED informed a Delhi court that the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper case, Christian Michel, had taken "Mrs Gandhi's" name.

"What ED says will be oral evidence, any piece of paper ED produces will be documentary evidence, and what the TV channel pronounces will be the judgement," he said sarcastically.

Chidambaram said further, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act will not apply on such claims.

A Delhi court hearing the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case on Saturday imposed restrictions on alleged middleman Christian Michel meeting his lawyers in ED custody after the agency said he was misusing legal access by passing chits to the advocates asking them how to tackle questions on "Mrs Gandhi'.

In its application seeking extension of Michel's remand, the ED also claimed that he has spoken about the "son of an Italian lady" and how he is going to become the next prime minister of the country.

Claiming that Michel had taken "Mrs Gandhi's" name in reference to a query, the ED also sought that Michel be barred from meeting his lawyer during its custody, alleging that he was tutored from outside through his lawyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram ED VVIP chopper case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp