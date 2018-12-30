Home Nation

Congress manifesto committee members, Muslim intellectuals hold interactive session 

The session was part of the party's Jan Awaaz (Your Voice) campaign for dialogue with various sections of the society.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several key suggestions on important topics such as police reforms, campaign for harmony and administrative reforms were made during an interactive and consultative session between representatives of the Congress' manifesto committee and Muslim intellectuals here Sunday.

The session was chaired by party leaders Salman Khurshid and Sachin Rao, both members of the AICC manifesto committee, a statement said.

The session was attended by a large number of eminent members of the minority community and experts on public policy including Justice (Retd) M S A Siddiqui, Ex-MP of Rajya Sabha M Adeeb, and Imam Jama Masjid, Parliament Street, Moulana Mohibullah Nadvi.

The session was one in a series of interactions being held across the nation as part of 'Jan Awaaz-Your Voice' campaign by the AICC to initiate a productive dialogue between the party and various sections of the society to identify and include important issues in the manifesto for 2019 general elections.

In a productive dialogue, suggestions were also made on the promotion of reservation in the higher education, women empowerment and inclusion of the members of the minority communities in nation building process.

Views were given with regard to incorporation of new laws to curb hate crimes such as lynching, mob violence, hate speech etc, and to provide for adequate protections wherever required to the minority communities in the country.

Khurshid assured the eminent members of the community that all the key concerns as  raised in this session will be addressed and considered while formulating the party manifesto.

 

