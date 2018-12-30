Home Nation

Congress will not demand ban on 'The Accidental Prime Minister': JPCC president Ajoy Kumar

He refused to comment about the movie based on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and said unlike BJP, it was not the culture of Congress to stall screening of a movie.

Published: 30th December 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Ajoy Kumar on Sunday said the party has no intention to stall screening of the movie "The Accidental Prime Minister" or demand for its ban in the state.

Congress will neither stall screening of the movie nor demand for its ban in the state, Kumar told a press conference here.

The JPCC president refused to comment about the movie based on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and said unlike BJP, it was not the culture of Congress to stall screening of a movie.

Kumar claimed that chief minister Raghubar Das has spent Rs 330 to 370 crore on advertisements only while public sector units in the state had "incurred a loss" of Rs 2000 crore between 2009 to 2017.

 

TAGS
The Accidental Prime Minister JPCC Ajoy Kumar AICC Congress The Accidental Prime Minister ban

