Four weapons missing from Congress leader's Srinagar residence
Police sources said four weapons have gone missing from the guard room of Congress leader and former legislator, Muzaffar Parray's official residence in Jawahar Nagar area in Srinagar.
Published: 30th December 2018 05:40 PM | Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:40 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Four weapons have gone missing on Sunday from the guard room of the residence of a Congress leader.
Police said the security guards of the Congress leader are being questioned to ascertain the details.