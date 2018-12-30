Home Nation

Four weapons missing from Congress leader's Srinagar residence

Police sources said four weapons have gone missing from the guard room of Congress leader and former legislator, Muzaffar Parray's official residence in Jawahar Nagar area in Srinagar.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Four weapons have gone missing on Sunday from the guard room of the residence of a Congress leader.

Police sources said four weapons have gone missing from the guard room of Congress leader and former legislator, Muzaffar Parray's official residence in Jawahar Nagar area in Srinagar.

Police said the security guards of the Congress leader are being questioned to ascertain the details.

