Home Nation

Ghazipur cop death:  Union Minister Piyush Goyal says guilty won't be spared

The constable's death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr district.

Published: 30th December 2018 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday termed as unfortunate the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and said strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident.

Suresh Pratap Singh Vats (48), a head constable, was killed Saturday when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pratap Singh was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by the protests. Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Goyal, who attended a programme here, said those found guilty in the incident will not be spared.

The constable's death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr district.

ALSO READ | UP cops following Yogi's 'Thoko Neeti' to avoid transfers, alleges Akhilesh 

He was shot dead during a mob violence over alleged cow slaughter. The man who allegedly shot the Bulandshahr inspector was arrested last week.

The Union minister said the Bulandshahr and the Ghazipur incidents were unfortunate.

He said the law and order situation was "worst" during the Samajwadi Party rule in the state and claimed it has improved under the BJP regime.

Goyal alleged that people were afraid to file police complaint when SP and BSP were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

But now, the situation has improved under the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Ghazipur cop killing case Ghazipur UP law and order situation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp