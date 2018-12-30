Ghazipur cop death:  Union Minister Piyush Goyal says guilty won't be spared

By PTI

VARANASI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday termed as unfortunate the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and said strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident.

Suresh Pratap Singh Vats (48), a head constable, was killed Saturday when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pratap Singh was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by the protests. Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Goyal, who attended a programme here, said those found guilty in the incident will not be spared.

The constable's death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr district.

He was shot dead during a mob violence over alleged cow slaughter. The man who allegedly shot the Bulandshahr inspector was arrested last week.

The Union minister said the Bulandshahr and the Ghazipur incidents were unfortunate.

He said the law and order situation was "worst" during the Samajwadi Party rule in the state and claimed it has improved under the BJP regime.

Goyal alleged that people were afraid to file police complaint when SP and BSP were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

But now, the situation has improved under the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation, he said.