Home Nation

Ghazipur cop death: UP cops following Yogi's 'Thoko Neeti' to avoid transfers, alleges Akhilesh

The former chief minister claimed that criminals have "doubled" in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule and "law and order situation was not so bad earlier".

Published: 30th December 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday alleged that the police officers in Uttar Pradesh are following the 'Thoko Neeti' (encounter policy) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to avoid getting transferred.

Raising questions on the prevailing law and order situation in the state, the former chief minister claimed that criminals have "doubled" in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule and "law and order situation was not so bad earlier".

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is advocating his Thoko Neeti (encounter policy) everywhere. Due to this, there is a trend among the police officials that they undertake encounters when they anticipate that they can be transferred. Their acts are emulated by their subordinates," Yadav told reporters here.

He alleged that there were numerous instances of crime against women.

"Due to this, we are forced to cut a sorry figure in the global arena," he said.

READ: UP police arrest 19 in connection with killing of policeman in Ghazipur

Attacking the BJP, the SP chief said, "This time, the government is not of the BJP, but of the RSS. People in the government had taken two oaths -- one of the Constitution, the other of the RSS."

"But, both these oaths are contradictory to each other. A number of poll promises were made by the BJP in its Sankalp Patra (poll manifesto), but after passage of more than one-and-half years, work on fulfilling the promises is yet to begin," Yadav alleged.

He also accused the BJP government of not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers, as a result of which, the SP chief claimed, lakhs of peasants have quit farming and are working as labourers to earn livelihood.

Yadav also exuded confidence that the country will get a new prime minister in the New Year (2019).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHazipur cop killing case Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath UP law and order situation Thoko Neeti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp