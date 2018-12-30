Passenger tries to strips on Dubai-Lucknow Air India Express flight 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A person, suffering from mental disorder, tried to strip onboard an Air India Express flight from Dubai Saturday, according to an airline source.

The incident happened when Air India Express flight IX 194 was on its way to Lucknow from Dubai, he said.

On arrival, the passenger, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was handed over to the airline's security staff.

After investigation, it was found that he was having some "mental disorder" and was handed over to his relatives, the source said.

"The passengers, who was sitting on seat 12 B of Air India Express light from Dubai got up and tried to strip himself.

"A shocked cabin crew somehow controlled the passenger and informed the pilot, who immediately contacted the ATC and asked the security to be provided at the time of landing. At that time the aircraft was approaching Lucknow," the source said.