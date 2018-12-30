Home Nation

Rescuers unlikely to reach trapped Meghalaya miners in next five days: Expert

According to him, the platform is likely to be built inside the pit to drill out water and if that happens, high-powered pumps will be used. 

Published: 30th December 2018 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya mine

Rescuers work at the site of a coal mine that collapsed in Ksan, in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya.(File Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The rescuers are unlikely to reach the 15 miners, trapped inside a 380-ft rat-hole coalmine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, in the next four to five days.

Mining expert Jaswant Singh Gill, who has been roped in to share his expertise in the search and rescue operation, told this correspondent that it would take at least five days to drain out the water from the flooded coal mine.

ALSO READ | From the jaws of death: Survivor from mine narrates his account NDRF

“I had suggested that high-powered submersible pumps are used to drain out the water. These are not submersible pumps but ordinary pumps. They have to be set up on the platform inside the coal pit. It is a crude method,” he said. 

According to him, the platform is likely to be built inside the pit on Monday and if that happens, the high-powered pumps will be used. 

ALSO READ | Navy team leader, NDRF personnel enters mine shaft to ascertain water level

“Unless the water is drained out, we cannot reach the persons or the bodies. The water has to be drained out continuously with three to four high-powered pumps. I believe we can drain it out in five days’ time. As long as the water is there, the divers cannot reach every nook and corner of the coalmine,” Gill added.

Six divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy went deep inside the pit on Sunday. However, there was no breakthrough. The NDRF lowered down a boat inside the pit which the divers utilized as a platform.

ALSO READ | Meghalaya's mine of death: Families of the trapped miners lose hope

“The divers could go up to a place which was not far off from the pit’s surface. They said the place was favouarble for the Indian Navy to send down equipment that will help to take images of the surroundings. The Navy has to decide on whether or not to install the equipment,” NDRF assistant commandant Santosh Kumar Singh, who is supervising the operation being carried out by the NDRF, said. 

He said multiple agencies such as the Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Coal India, Odisha Fire and Emergency Services, State Disaster Response Force besides the NDRF were engaged in the search and rescue operation.

At least 20 miners had entered the coalmine on December 13. Of them, five managed to survive. The mishap occurred due to flooding inside the pit. Saheb Ali, who is among the survivors, claimed 22 miners, not 20, had entered the mine that day. He said the trapped miners should be dead by now.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya mine mishap Meghalaya rescue operations NDRF Meghalaya miners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp