Home Nation

Three AAP workers arrested for allegedly circulating 'fake news' about Haryana CM; AAP cries foul

AAP social media in charge Harpal Kranti and Sanjeev Jakhar were among the three persons arrested for circulating the 'fake news' attributed to the Haryana chief minister.

Published: 30th December 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders were arrested Saturday for allegedly circulating "fake news" on social media attributed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar even as the AAP accused the BJP of "jungle rule".

During the Municipal Corporation elections in the state recently, news had appeared in media in which Khattar was quoted saying that his party should be voted to power as he belongs to Punjabi community.

AAP social media in charge Harpal Kranti and Sanjeev Jakhar were among the three persons arrested for circulating the "fake news" attributed to the Haryana chief minister," Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mohammad Akil said.

The arrests were made under relevant sections of the IT Act after the BJP had Friday lodged a complaint against some persons for allegedly circulating the "fake news", police said.

The AAP claimed that around 70 party workers were picked up by the Haryana Police from different parts of the state.

"It's not a democracy, but jungle rule," Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind said.

Hitting out at Khattar, he said that the AAP workers were picked up by police for allegedly putting a post of the CM on social media.

"The BJP had given an advertisement that for the first time the state had got a Punjabi CM and the opportunity should not be lost. The AAP workers only put the post on social media," he said. He alleged that the AAP workers were picked up by police as if they were terrorists.

"We are not afraid of Khattar we will not bow down by such tactics of his government," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Fake news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp